Multiple Choice
Mohammed is sleeping and his eyelids are quivering. Which stage of sleep is he most likely experiencing?
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Circadian rhythms describes the variation in body temperature.
Which of the following statements are true about the sleep cycle.
I. The sleep cycle refers to the 24-hour cycle of sleeping and waking.
II. On average, people go through 4-6 cycles per night.
III. The sleep cycle has two general phases.