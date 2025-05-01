Which category do the emotions surprise, interest, joy, anger, sadness, and fear belong to?
A
They are classified as secondary emotions.
B
They are referred to as self-conscious emotions.
C
They are known as social emotions.
D
They are considered basic emotions.
Step 1: Understand the concept of basic emotions in psychology. Basic emotions are universal, biologically innate, and experienced by all humans regardless of culture. They typically include emotions such as surprise, interest, joy, anger, sadness, and fear.
Step 2: Differentiate basic emotions from secondary emotions. Secondary emotions are more complex, often involving self-reflection or social context, such as guilt, shame, or pride.
Step 3: Recognize that self-conscious emotions are a subset of secondary emotions that require self-awareness and include emotions like embarrassment and guilt.
Step 4: Identify social emotions as those that arise specifically in social interactions and relationships, often overlapping with self-conscious emotions.
Step 5: Conclude that since surprise, interest, joy, anger, sadness, and fear are universal and fundamental emotional responses, they belong to the category of basic emotions.
