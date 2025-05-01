In the context of emotion, which of the following best completes the statement: you can buy _________ but you can't buy _________?
A
pleasure; happiness
B
sadness; joy
C
happiness; pleasure
D
love; excitement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key psychological concepts involved—pleasure and happiness are distinct emotional experiences. Pleasure is often considered a short-term, sensory or immediate feeling, while happiness is a more enduring state of well-being and life satisfaction.
Step 2: Analyze the phrase 'you can buy ______ but you can't buy ______' by considering which emotions or states are typically associated with material acquisition versus those that are more intrinsic or internal.
Step 3: Recognize that pleasure can often be obtained through external means such as buying goods or experiences that provide immediate gratification.
Step 4: Understand that happiness, in psychological terms, is generally viewed as a deeper, more sustained emotional state that cannot be directly purchased or acquired through material means.
Step 5: Match the options to this understanding: the phrase 'you can buy pleasure but you can't buy happiness' aligns best with psychological theory about the difference between transient pleasure and lasting happiness.
