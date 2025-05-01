Which theory of emotion best explains the experience of an advocate who speaks out in favor of something they believe in, feeling emotion as a result of their physiological arousal and subsequent cognitive interpretation of the situation?
A
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
B
Facial feedback hypothesis
C
James-Lange theory
D
Cannon-Bard theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key components of the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory of emotion, which states that emotion arises from a combination of physiological arousal and a cognitive interpretation or label of that arousal.
Step 2: Recognize that in the scenario, the advocate experiences physiological arousal (such as increased heart rate or sweating) when speaking out in favor of something they believe in.
Step 3: Identify that the advocate then cognitively interprets this physiological arousal in the context of their situation (advocating for a cause), which leads to the emotional experience.
Step 4: Compare this with other theories: James-Lange theory emphasizes physiological arousal alone, Cannon-Bard theory suggests simultaneous arousal and emotion without cognitive labeling, and the facial feedback hypothesis focuses on facial expressions influencing emotion.
Step 5: Conclude that the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory best explains the advocate's emotional experience because it involves both physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation, matching the problem description.
