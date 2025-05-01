Which of the following statements best reflects the relationship between media exposure and emotional wellness according to psychological research on the theories of emotion?
A
Emotional wellness is determined solely by genetics and is unaffected by external factors like media.
B
The media's role is primarily entertainment, so it has little effect on our wellness.
C
Media exposure can influence emotional wellness by shaping perceptions, triggering emotional responses, and affecting mood.
D
Only violent media content has any impact on emotional wellness; all other content is neutral.
1
Understand the core concept: Psychological research on theories of emotion suggests that external factors, such as media exposure, can influence emotional wellness by affecting how individuals perceive situations and by triggering emotional responses.
Recognize that emotional wellness is not determined solely by genetics; environmental influences, including media, play a significant role in shaping emotions and mood.
Consider how media content can shape perceptions by presenting information or scenarios that evoke specific feelings, such as happiness, fear, or sadness, which in turn impact emotional wellness.
Acknowledge that media exposure affects emotional wellness broadly, not just through violent content; various types of media can influence mood and emotional states.
Conclude that the statement reflecting media exposure's influence on emotional wellness by shaping perceptions, triggering emotional responses, and affecting mood aligns best with psychological theories of emotion.
