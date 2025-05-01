Which of the following best distinguishes eustress from distress in the context of psychological theories of emotion?
A
Eustress is a type of chronic stress, whereas distress is always acute and short-term.
B
Eustress is unrelated to emotional experience, while distress is directly linked to positive emotions.
C
Eustress and distress are both negative forms of stress that lead to emotional exhaustion.
D
Eustress refers to positive, motivating stress that can enhance performance, while distress refers to negative, overwhelming stress that can impair functioning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of eustress and distress within psychological theories of emotion. Eustress is generally considered a positive form of stress that can motivate and improve performance, while distress is a negative form of stress that can overwhelm and impair functioning.
Step 2: Recognize that eustress is associated with positive emotions and beneficial outcomes, such as increased focus and energy, whereas distress is linked to negative emotions like anxiety and frustration.
Step 3: Differentiate between the effects of eustress and distress on an individual's psychological and physiological state. Eustress tends to enhance coping abilities, while distress can lead to emotional exhaustion and decreased performance.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to these definitions and effects. Identify which option correctly captures the distinction between eustress as positive, motivating stress and distress as negative, overwhelming stress.
Step 5: Conclude that the best distinguishing statement is the one that describes eustress as positive and motivating, enhancing performance, and distress as negative and overwhelming, impairing functioning.
