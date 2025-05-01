Multiple Choice
In Freud’s psychodynamic theory, patients with conversion disorder (historically called “hysteria”) were conceptualized as experiencing which process?
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Psychoanalytic theory and psychodynamic perspective refer to the same concept.
According to Freud, which component of personality represents moral consciousness that is learned from society?