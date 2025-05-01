Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
11. Personality
The Humanist Perspective
Multiple Choice
Which of the following psychologists focused on personal growth and free will?
A
John Watson.
B
Ivan Pavlov.
C
Carl Rogers.
D
Sigmund Freud.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question. The problem is asking which psychologist focused on personal growth and free will, which are key concepts in humanistic psychology.
Step 2: Review the contributions of each psychologist listed: John Watson is associated with behaviorism, focusing on observable behaviors rather than internal processes. Ivan Pavlov is known for classical conditioning, which involves learning through association. Sigmund Freud is the founder of psychoanalysis, emphasizing unconscious motives and early childhood experiences.
Step 3: Recognize that Carl Rogers is a central figure in humanistic psychology, which emphasizes personal growth, self-actualization, and free will. His work focuses on helping individuals achieve their full potential through concepts like unconditional positive regard and client-centered therapy.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options based on their theoretical focus. Watson, Pavlov, and Freud do not emphasize personal growth and free will in their theories.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Carl Rogers, as his work aligns with the concepts of personal growth and free will.
