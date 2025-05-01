Which of the following is most important for managers to understand about communication in the workplace according to psychological principles?
A
Written communication is always more effective than verbal communication.
B
Communication is only important for employees, not for managers.
C
Effective communication involves both sending and actively listening to messages.
D
Nonverbal cues are rarely significant in workplace communication.
Step 1: Understand that communication in the workplace is a two-way process involving both sending and receiving messages. This means that effective communication requires not only expressing ideas clearly but also actively listening to others.
Step 2: Recognize the role of psychological principles in communication, such as the importance of active listening, feedback, and understanding nonverbal cues, which all contribute to better interpersonal interactions and reduce misunderstandings.
Step 3: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to these psychological principles. For example, written communication is not always more effective than verbal communication because context, tone, and immediate feedback matter.
Step 4: Consider the importance of nonverbal communication, such as body language and facial expressions, which are significant in conveying emotions and intentions, making the statement that nonverbal cues are rarely significant incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the most important understanding for managers is that effective communication involves both sending messages clearly and actively listening, as this aligns with psychological research on communication effectiveness.
