The process of objectively examining and measuring one's own thoughts and mental activities is known as
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
1. Introduction to Psychology
What is Psychology?
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is considered an objective aspect of psychology?
A
Individual beliefs and values
B
Personal feelings and emotions
C
Dreams and unconscious thoughts
D
Observable behaviors such as walking or talking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between objective and subjective aspects in psychology. Objective aspects are those that can be observed and measured directly, while subjective aspects involve personal experiences, feelings, or internal states.
Review each option and classify it as either objective or subjective. For example, individual beliefs and values are internal and subjective because they cannot be directly observed by others.
Recognize that personal feelings and emotions are also subjective because they are internal experiences unique to the individual and not directly observable.
Identify that dreams and unconscious thoughts are internal mental processes, making them subjective and not directly observable.
Conclude that observable behaviors, such as walking or talking, are objective because they can be seen and measured by others, making them the correct answer.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2841
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following examples is an accurate representation of mental processes as applied to the definition of psychology?
2326
views
Multiple Choice
Dr. Lozinski observes that the students in her class who read both the text and visual aid presentations tend to perform better on her exams than the students who only read the text or only view the visual aids. Dr. Mason's observation best depicts which goal of psychology?
2124
views
4
rank
Multiple Choice
Chen is interested in studying the effects of physical exercise on levels of concentration. He hypothesizes that aerobic exercise will improve an individual's ability to concentrate on various tasks. Chen is most interested in which goal of psychology?
2044
views
5
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not typically considered a component of health in psychology?
23
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes having a meaningful life in the context of psychology?
25
views
What is Psychology? practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations