Which of the following best distinguishes psychology from sociology?
A
Psychology studies only abnormal behavior, whereas sociology studies only normal behavior.
B
Psychology focuses on individual behavior and mental processes, while sociology examines group behavior and social structures.
C
Psychology uses only qualitative methods, while sociology uses only quantitative methods.
D
Psychology is concerned with economic systems, while sociology is concerned with biological systems.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of psychology. Psychology is the scientific study of individual behavior and mental processes, including thoughts, emotions, and actions.
Step 2: Understand the core focus of sociology. Sociology studies social behavior, social groups, and the structures and systems that influence group interactions and society as a whole.
Step 3: Compare the scopes of both fields. Psychology centers on individuals and their internal processes, while sociology looks at broader social patterns and institutions.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options based on these distinctions. Identify which option correctly reflects the difference between individual-level analysis (psychology) and group-level analysis (sociology).
Step 5: Conclude that the best distinction is that psychology focuses on individual behavior and mental processes, whereas sociology examines group behavior and social structures.
