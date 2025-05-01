Which of the following is true concerning generalization in cognitive psychology?
A
Generalization refers to the tendency to respond in the same way to different but similar stimuli.
B
Generalization only occurs in classical conditioning and not in operant conditioning.
C
Generalization is the process of forgetting previously learned information over time.
D
Generalization is the ability to focus attention on a single stimulus while ignoring others.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of generalization in cognitive psychology. Generalization refers to the process where a learned response to a specific stimulus is elicited by stimuli that are similar but not identical to the original stimulus.
Step 2: Recognize that generalization is not limited to one type of learning. It occurs in both classical conditioning and operant conditioning, meaning it is a broader phenomenon in learning processes.
Step 3: Differentiate generalization from other psychological processes. For example, forgetting is the loss of information over time, which is unrelated to generalization.
Step 4: Also distinguish generalization from selective attention, which involves focusing on one stimulus while ignoring others, a different cognitive process.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement about generalization is that it is the tendency to respond similarly to different but similar stimuli, reflecting how learned behaviors or responses can transfer across related contexts.
