In cognitive psychology, when Dr. Just identifies thoughts that are automatic, involuntary, and occur without conscious awareness, what type of thoughts is she most likely referring to?
A
Implicit thoughts
B
Explicit thoughts
C
Metacognitive thoughts
D
Deliberate thoughts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics described in the problem: thoughts that are automatic, involuntary, and occur without conscious awareness.
Step 2: Recall definitions of the types of thoughts: Explicit thoughts are conscious and deliberate; Metacognitive thoughts involve thinking about one's own thinking; Deliberate thoughts are intentional and controlled.
Step 3: Recognize that implicit thoughts are those that happen automatically and without conscious awareness, fitting the description given.
Step 4: Compare each option to the characteristics to confirm that implicit thoughts best match the description of automatic, involuntary, and unconscious thoughts.
Step 5: Conclude that Dr. Just is most likely referring to implicit thoughts based on the defining features provided.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah