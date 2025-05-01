Which learning style is most associated with individuals who often prefer to learn from a textbook?
A
Auditory learning
B
Visual learning
C
Social learning
D
Kinesthetic learning
Step 1: Understand the concept of learning styles, which are different ways individuals prefer to absorb, process, and retain information.
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of each learning style: Auditory learners prefer listening, Social learners prefer group interactions, Kinesthetic learners prefer hands-on activities, and Visual learners prefer seeing information, such as through images or written text.
Step 3: Recognize that individuals who prefer to learn from a textbook are engaging primarily with written and visual material.
Step 4: Connect the preference for textbooks, which involve reading and visual representation of information, to the Visual learning style.
Step 5: Conclude that the learning style most associated with individuals who prefer to learn from a textbook is Visual learning.
