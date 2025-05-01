Which term did John Gottman use to describe spouses' personal insights into each other's worlds?
A
Attachment Styles
B
Secure Base
C
Love Maps
D
Emotional Attunement
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which relates to John Gottman's research on marital relationships and how spouses understand each other.
Step 2: Recall that John Gottman introduced several key concepts to describe how couples interact and maintain their relationships, focusing on emotional connection and knowledge of each other.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Attachment Styles' refer to patterns of bonding and emotional connection developed early in life, not specifically to spouses' personal insights into each other's worlds.
Step 4: Understand that 'Secure Base' is a term from attachment theory describing a safe place for exploration, but it is not the term Gottman used for spouses' knowledge of each other.
Step 5: Identify that 'Love Maps' is the term John Gottman used to describe the detailed personal knowledge spouses have about each other's inner world, feelings, and experiences, which helps maintain intimacy.
