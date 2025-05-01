According to research on adult attachment, approximately what percentage of adults describe themselves as securely attached?
A
About 40%
B
About 55%
C
About 25%
D
About 80%
1
Understand the concept of adult attachment, which refers to the patterns of expectations, needs, and emotions one exhibits in interpersonal relationships, often categorized as secure, anxious, or avoidant attachment styles.
Recognize that research in psychology has identified that a majority of adults tend to describe themselves as securely attached, meaning they generally feel comfortable with intimacy and are confident in relationships.
Recall or review empirical studies and meta-analyses that have measured the distribution of attachment styles in adult populations, noting the approximate percentages reported for secure attachment.
Compare the given answer choices with the commonly accepted research findings, which indicate that about 55% of adults describe themselves as securely attached.
Select the answer closest to this research consensus, which is 'About 55%', as it reflects the most accurate estimate based on psychological studies.
