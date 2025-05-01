Which of the following best defines psychology as it is studied in AP Psychology?
A
The analysis of historical events and their impact on society
B
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
C
The study of grammar and language rules
D
The practice of diagnosing and treating physical illnesses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on studying behavior and mental processes. This means it uses systematic methods to observe, describe, and explain how people think, feel, and act.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology is not primarily about historical events or their societal impact, which belongs more to history or sociology.
Step 3: Note that the study of grammar and language rules is the domain of linguistics, not psychology.
Step 4: Understand that diagnosing and treating physical illnesses is the role of medical fields like medicine or physical therapy, whereas psychology focuses on mental and behavioral aspects.
Step 5: Therefore, the best definition of psychology in the context of AP Psychology is 'The scientific study of behavior and mental processes,' emphasizing its empirical and scientific approach.
