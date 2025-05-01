Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the psychoanalytic phenomenon of transference?
A
A patient begins to express feelings of anger toward their therapist that are similar to feelings they had toward a parent during childhood.
B
A patient consciously decides to avoid discussing painful memories during therapy.
C
A patient develops a sudden fear of crowded places after experiencing a panic attack in public.
D
A therapist interprets a patient's dream as a reflection of unconscious desires.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of transference in psychoanalysis. Transference occurs when a patient unconsciously redirects feelings and attitudes from a significant person in their past (often a parent) onto the therapist.
Step 2: Identify the key feature of transference, which is the repetition of emotional patterns or reactions toward the therapist that originally were directed toward someone else, typically from childhood.
Step 3: Analyze each scenario to see if it involves the patient projecting past feelings onto the therapist. For example, feelings of anger toward a therapist that mirror feelings toward a parent indicate transference.
Step 4: Recognize that consciously avoiding painful memories, developing new fears after an event, or a therapist interpreting dreams do not illustrate transference, as they do not involve the redirection of past emotions onto the therapist.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario where the patient expresses anger toward the therapist similar to feelings toward a parent best illustrates the psychoanalytic phenomenon of transference.
