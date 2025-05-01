According to the psychodynamic perspective, the Oedipus complex is typically resolved by young boys in which of the following ways?
A
By identifying with their father and internalizing his values and norms
B
By repressing all feelings toward both parents and becoming emotionally detached
C
By developing a rivalry with their mother and seeking independence from both parents
D
By redirecting their affection toward siblings instead of parents
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Oedipus complex is a concept from the psychodynamic perspective, introduced by Freud, which describes a child's unconscious sexual desire for the opposite-sex parent and rivalry with the same-sex parent.
Recognize that the resolution of the Oedipus complex involves the child overcoming these unconscious desires and conflicts to develop a healthy adult identity.
Identify that according to Freud, young boys typically resolve the Oedipus complex by identifying with their father, which means they start to adopt their father's characteristics, values, and norms.
Understand that this identification helps the boy internalize societal rules and moral standards, forming the superego, which guides behavior and reduces the conflict with the father.
Conclude that this process leads to the boy repressing his sexual feelings toward the mother and rivalry with the father, allowing for emotional development and socialization.
