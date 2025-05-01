Which of the following is NOT a developmental issue children typically face during the preoperational stage according to Piaget's theory?
A
Mastery of abstract logical reasoning
B
Struggles with reversibility of mental operations
C
Difficulty understanding conservation of quantity
D
Egocentrism in thinking and communication
1
Understand Piaget's theory of cognitive development, which divides children's cognitive growth into stages, including the preoperational stage (approximately ages 2 to 7).
Identify the key characteristics of the preoperational stage: children typically exhibit egocentrism, struggle with understanding conservation of quantity, and have difficulty with reversibility of mental operations.
Recognize that mastery of abstract logical reasoning is not typical of the preoperational stage; this ability generally develops later during the concrete operational stage (around ages 7 to 11).
Compare each option to these characteristics: egocentrism, difficulty with conservation, and struggles with reversibility are common in the preoperational stage, while abstract logical reasoning is not.
Conclude that the option 'Mastery of abstract logical reasoning' is NOT a developmental issue children face during the preoperational stage, as it represents a more advanced cognitive skill.
