According to Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, what is the term for the fifth stage of development?
A
Industry vs. Inferiority
B
Identity vs. Role Confusion
C
Generativity vs. Stagnation
D
Intimacy vs. Isolation
1
Understand that Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development consists of eight stages, each characterized by a central conflict that individuals must resolve to develop healthily.
Identify the order of the stages, noting that the fifth stage occurs during adolescence, following the stages of Trust vs. Mistrust, Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt, Initiative vs. Guilt, and Industry vs. Inferiority.
Recall that the fifth stage focuses on the development of a personal identity and a sense of self, which is crucial during the adolescent years.
Recognize that the conflict in this stage is between 'Identity' and 'Role Confusion,' where successful resolution leads to a strong sense of self, while failure results in confusion about one's role in society.
Conclude that the term for the fifth stage of Erikson's psychosocial development is 'Identity vs. Role Confusion.'
