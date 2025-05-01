Which of the following do teen mothers suffer from at higher rates than older mothers?
A
Alzheimer's disease
B
Menopause symptoms
C
Postpartum depression
D
Gestational diabetes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about psychological and health challenges faced by teen mothers compared to older mothers.
Step 2: Review each option in terms of its relevance to teen mothers: Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition typically affecting older adults, so it is unlikely to be more common in teen mothers.
Step 3: Menopause symptoms occur in middle-aged women and are not relevant to teen mothers, so this option can be ruled out.
Step 4: Gestational diabetes is a pregnancy-related condition that can affect women of any age, but research shows it is not significantly more prevalent in teen mothers compared to older mothers.
Step 5: Postpartum depression is a mood disorder that can occur after childbirth, and studies indicate that teen mothers experience higher rates of postpartum depression than older mothers, making this the correct answer.
