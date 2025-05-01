Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
12. Social Psychology
Group Behavior
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In which scenario would you expect the bystander effect to be the MOST likely to occur?
A
Sandy, a registered nurse, walks past a man who appears to be having a heart attack.
B
Jomar walks by a house in a quiet neighborhood. He sees black smoke billowing out the windows and hears a woman screaming "Someone help me please!"
C
Gisele is driving down the highway during rush hour when she witnesses a car accident.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the bystander effect. The bystander effect occurs when individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when other people are present. This is often due to a diffusion of responsibility, where each person assumes someone else will take action.
Step 2: Analyze the first scenario (Sandy, a registered nurse). While Sandy is a nurse and may have the skills to help, the scenario does not specify the presence of other bystanders. The bystander effect is less likely to occur in situations where there are fewer people around.
Step 3: Analyze the second scenario (Jomar walking by a house). In this case, Jomar is in a quiet neighborhood, and the presence of other bystanders is not explicitly mentioned. The bystander effect is less likely to occur in situations where the individual feels they are the only one who can help.
Step 4: Analyze the third scenario (Gisele driving during rush hour). This scenario involves a car accident during rush hour, a time when there are likely many other drivers and witnesses. The presence of a large number of people increases the likelihood of the bystander effect due to the diffusion of responsibility.
Step 5: Conclude that the bystander effect is most likely to occur in the third scenario (Gisele driving during rush hour) because the presence of many potential helpers reduces the likelihood that any one person will take action.
Watch next
Master How Groups Influence Behavior with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning