- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
12. Social Psychology
Cognitive Dissonance
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Cognitive dissonance is the discomfort created by consonant thoughts.
A
True.
B
False, cognitive dissonance is caused by conflict between id and ego.
C
False, cognitive dissonance is caused by dissonant thoughts.
D
False, cognitive dissonance is caused by conflict between personal beliefs and societal beliefs.
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of cognitive dissonance. Cognitive dissonance refers to the psychological discomfort experienced when an individual holds two or more contradictory beliefs, attitudes, or values simultaneously, or when their behavior conflicts with their beliefs or values.
Step 2: Analyze the statement provided: 'Cognitive dissonance is the discomfort created by consonant thoughts.' Consonant thoughts are harmonious and consistent, meaning they do not create discomfort. Therefore, this statement is false.
Step 3: Evaluate the correction options provided. The first correction suggests cognitive dissonance is caused by conflict between the id and ego, which is incorrect because this pertains to Freud's psychoanalytic theory, not cognitive dissonance.
Step 4: The second correction states cognitive dissonance is caused by dissonant thoughts. This aligns with the definition of cognitive dissonance, as dissonant thoughts are contradictory and create psychological discomfort.
Step 5: The third correction suggests cognitive dissonance is caused by conflict between personal beliefs and societal beliefs. While this can be a specific example of cognitive dissonance, it is not the general definition. Therefore, the most accurate correction is: 'False, cognitive dissonance is caused by dissonant thoughts.'