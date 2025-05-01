Which of the following terms refers to a child's ability to understand that objects continue to exist even when they are not visible, as described in Piaget's theory of cognitive development?
A
Egocentrism
B
Object permanence
C
Scaffolding
D
Conservation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key concept described in the problem, which is a child's understanding that objects continue to exist even when they are not visible.
Step 2: Recall Piaget's theory of cognitive development, which includes several stages and key concepts related to how children think and understand the world.
Step 3: Understand that 'Object permanence' is the term Piaget used to describe the awareness that objects still exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched.
Step 4: Differentiate 'Object permanence' from the other terms: 'Egocentrism' refers to difficulty in seeing others' perspectives, 'Scaffolding' is a teaching method, and 'Conservation' is understanding that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape or appearance.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for the child's ability to understand that objects continue to exist when not visible is 'Object permanence'.
