Compared to North American students, Asian students typically perform:
A
significantly worse on language assessments only
B
about the same on standardized math and science assessments
C
worse on standardized math and science assessments
D
better on standardized math and science assessments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which compares academic performance between North American and Asian students across different subjects.
Step 2: Recognize that the question focuses on standardized assessments in language, math, and science, which are common measures used in educational psychology to evaluate student achievement.
Step 3: Recall research findings in educational psychology and cross-cultural studies that show Asian students often outperform their North American peers in standardized math and science assessments due to various factors such as educational practices, cultural emphasis on these subjects, and study habits.
Step 4: Note that the problem states the correct answer is that Asian students perform better on standardized math and science assessments, which aligns with empirical data from international assessments like PISA and TIMSS.
Step 5: Conclude that the key takeaway is the recognition of performance differences by subject area, with Asian students typically excelling in math and science compared to North American students.
