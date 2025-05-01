In the context of children's development, which of the following statements about friendship is true?
A
Children do not form meaningful friendships until adolescence.
B
Friendships in early childhood are often based on shared activities and proximity.
C
Friendship quality does not impact children's social or emotional development.
D
Children's friendships are always stable and unchanging throughout childhood.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of friendship in child development. Friendships in early childhood are typically based on shared activities and physical proximity rather than deep emotional bonds.
Step 2: Recognize that meaningful friendships can and do form before adolescence, contrary to the statement that children do not form meaningful friendships until adolescence.
Step 3: Consider the impact of friendship quality on children's social and emotional development. Research shows that positive friendships contribute significantly to social skills and emotional well-being.
Step 4: Acknowledge that children's friendships are dynamic and can change frequently, so the idea that friendships are always stable and unchanging is incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is that friendships in early childhood are often based on shared activities and proximity, reflecting the nature of early social interactions among children.
