Which of the following statements best supports the claim that social media is harmful to teens?
A
Social media platforms provide opportunities for teens to connect with friends and family.
B
Teens who spend more time on social media report higher levels of loneliness and lower self-esteem.
C
Social media helps teens stay informed about current events and social issues.
D
Social media use has been linked to increased rates of anxiety and depression among teenagers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the claim in the problem, which is that social media is harmful to teens.
Step 2: Review each statement and determine whether it provides evidence supporting the claim of harm or if it highlights neutral or positive aspects.
Step 3: Recognize that statements mentioning opportunities to connect with friends and staying informed are positive or neutral and do not support the claim of harm.
Step 4: Focus on statements that mention negative outcomes such as increased loneliness, lower self-esteem, anxiety, and depression, as these directly support the claim that social media is harmful.
Step 5: Conclude that the best supporting statements are those linking social media use to higher levels of loneliness, lower self-esteem, anxiety, and depression among teens, as these provide empirical evidence of harm.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah