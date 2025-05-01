Which of the following is NOT a suggested way to establish rapport in social psychology?
A
Using open body language to convey approachability
B
Interrupting frequently to share your own experiences
C
Maintaining appropriate eye contact during conversation
D
Actively listening and showing genuine interest in the other person
1
Understand the concept of rapport in social psychology, which refers to a harmonious and positive connection between people, often established through communication behaviors that promote trust and understanding.
Review the common strategies used to establish rapport, such as using open body language, maintaining appropriate eye contact, and actively listening to show genuine interest in the other person.
Recognize that interrupting frequently to share your own experiences disrupts the flow of conversation and can hinder the development of rapport, as it may make the other person feel unheard or undervalued.
Compare each option given in the problem to these principles of rapport-building to identify which behavior does not align with effective rapport strategies.
Conclude that the behavior 'Interrupting frequently to share your own experiences' is NOT a suggested way to establish rapport because it negatively impacts communication and connection.
