When considering leadership as a property, which of the following best defines leadership?
A
Leadership is the ability to work independently without interacting with others.
B
Leadership is the act of managing resources within an organization.
C
Leadership is a set of personal traits or characteristics that enable an individual to influence others.
D
Leadership is the process of following instructions from a superior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that leadership as a property refers to inherent qualities or traits within an individual that influence their ability to lead others.
Step 2: Review each option carefully to identify which one describes leadership in terms of personal traits or characteristics rather than actions or roles.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Leadership is the ability to work independently without interacting with others' does not capture the influence aspect of leadership.
Step 4: Note that 'Leadership is the act of managing resources within an organization' focuses on management tasks, not personal traits.
Step 5: Identify that 'Leadership is a set of personal traits or characteristics that enable an individual to influence others' best defines leadership as a property, emphasizing inherent qualities and influence.
