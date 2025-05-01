In the context of psychology and persuasive communication, which type of appeal does President Reagan use in this part of the speech when he seeks to evoke feelings and connect with the audience's sentiments?
A
Ethical appeal
B
Emotional appeal
C
Rational appeal
D
Logical appeal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the types of persuasive appeals commonly used in psychology and communication: ethical appeal (ethos), emotional appeal (pathos), and logical or rational appeal (logos).
Understand that an ethical appeal (ethos) relies on the speaker's credibility and character to persuade the audience.
Recognize that a logical or rational appeal (logos) uses facts, data, and logical reasoning to convince the audience.
Know that an emotional appeal (pathos) aims to evoke feelings, emotions, and sentiments to create a connection with the audience.
Analyze the speech segment to determine if the speaker is trying to connect through feelings and emotions, which indicates the use of an emotional appeal.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah