Which of the following best explains why confronting a friend in anger is not always a good way to react?
A
Confronting in anger guarantees that both parties will feel understood.
B
It always helps to immediately solve the problem and strengthen the friendship.
C
It can damage the relationship and lead to increased conflict rather than resolution.
D
Anger is the only emotion that should be expressed in interpersonal conflicts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of emotions in interpersonal communication, especially how anger can influence the way messages are received and interpreted.
Step 2: Recognize that confronting a friend in anger often escalates the conflict because anger can trigger defensive reactions rather than open, constructive dialogue.
Step 3: Consider psychological theories such as the 'fight or flight' response, which explain why anger might lead to increased tension instead of resolution.
Step 4: Reflect on the importance of emotional regulation and expressing feelings calmly to maintain trust and understanding in relationships.
Step 5: Conclude that while expressing emotions is important, confronting a friend in anger is not always effective because it can harm the relationship and increase conflict rather than solve the problem.
