Which of the following statements best challenges the claim that not many senior citizens are politically active?
A
Political campaigns rarely target senior citizens because they are not considered an important voting bloc.
B
Voter turnout rates among senior citizens are typically higher than those of younger age groups.
C
Most senior citizens do not participate in any form of civic engagement.
D
Senior citizens are less likely to be aware of political issues than young adults.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the claim to be challenged. The claim is that 'not many senior citizens are politically active,' which suggests low political participation among senior citizens.
Step 2: Identify what it means to challenge this claim. To challenge it, we need evidence or statements that indicate senior citizens are actually politically active or engaged.
Step 3: Analyze each statement to see if it supports or contradicts the claim. For example, a statement showing high voter turnout among senior citizens would contradict the claim of low political activity.
Step 4: Focus on the statement 'Voter turnout rates among senior citizens are typically higher than those of younger age groups.' This directly challenges the claim by providing evidence of high political participation.
Step 5: Conclude that the best challenge to the claim is the statement indicating higher voter turnout among senior citizens, as it provides concrete data opposing the idea that they are not politically active.
