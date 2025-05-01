In the context of developmental psychology and adolescent risk-taking, what is a likely consequence if a teenage driver looks down for one second while driving?
A
The driver may travel a significant distance without watching the road, increasing the risk of an accident.
B
The driver will immediately stop the vehicle.
C
The driver will automatically compensate for the distraction and remain completely safe.
D
Looking down for one second has no measurable effect on driving safety.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: In developmental psychology, adolescent risk-taking is often linked to impulsivity and underdeveloped executive functions, which can affect attention and decision-making while driving.
Identify the key behavior: The teenage driver looks down for one second, which means their eyes are off the road and their attention is diverted from driving.
Consider the consequences of diverted attention: When a driver looks away from the road, even briefly, the vehicle continues moving forward without active monitoring or control of the environment.
Calculate the distance traveled during distraction: Use the formula \(\text{distance} = \text{speed} \times \text{time}\), where time is one second and speed is the vehicle's speed in consistent units (e.g., meters per second). This shows the car covers a measurable distance without the driver watching the road.
Conclude the risk: Because the driver is not watching the road during this time, the likelihood of missing hazards or reacting late increases, thereby raising the risk of an accident.
