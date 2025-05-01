Which of the following best distinguishes young adulthood from middle adulthood in terms of psychological development?
A
Both young adulthood and middle adulthood are primarily concerned with identity formation.
B
Young adulthood is marked by a decline in cognitive abilities, whereas middle adulthood is associated with peak physical health.
C
Young adulthood is primarily characterized by the pursuit of intimacy and the formation of close relationships, while middle adulthood is more focused on generativity and contributing to society.
D
Middle adulthood is typically when individuals first begin to form intimate relationships.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key psychological developmental tasks associated with young adulthood and middle adulthood. Young adulthood typically focuses on forming intimate relationships and establishing close bonds with others.
Step 2: Recognize that middle adulthood is characterized by generativity, which involves contributing to society, guiding the next generation, and finding meaning through productivity and care.
Step 3: Compare the options given by identifying which developmental tasks align with each life stage. For example, identity formation is more central to adolescence and early adulthood, not middle adulthood.
Step 4: Evaluate the statements about cognitive and physical changes. Young adulthood generally features peak physical health and cognitive abilities, while declines tend to occur later, not specifically marking the transition between these two stages.
Step 5: Conclude that the best distinction is that young adulthood centers on intimacy and relationship formation, whereas middle adulthood emphasizes generativity and societal contribution.
