Exploratory research is usually associated with which of the following data-gathering techniques?
A
Meta-analytic
B
Experimental
C
Quantitative
D
Qualitative
Step 1: Understand the purpose of exploratory research, which is to investigate a problem or situation when there are few or no previous studies to refer to, aiming to gain insights and familiarity rather than test hypotheses.
Step 2: Recognize that exploratory research often uses flexible and open-ended data-gathering techniques to collect rich, detailed information that helps generate ideas or hypotheses.
Step 3: Review the common data-gathering techniques: Meta-analytic (which combines results from multiple studies), Experimental (which tests hypotheses under controlled conditions), Quantitative (which involves numerical data and statistical analysis), and Qualitative (which involves non-numerical data like interviews, observations, and open-ended responses).
Step 4: Identify that qualitative techniques are best suited for exploratory research because they allow researchers to explore complex phenomena in depth and understand participants' perspectives.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, qualitative data-gathering techniques are most closely associated with exploratory research.
