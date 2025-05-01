Which of the following are created so that tests are applicable to individuals from diverse groups?
Standardization samples
Case studies
Longitudinal designs
Naturalistic observations
Understand the concept of 'standardization' in psychological testing, which refers to the process of administering a test to a representative group to establish norms and ensure the test is fair and applicable across different populations.
Recognize that 'standardization samples' are the groups of individuals from diverse backgrounds used to create these norms, making the test results comparable and valid for various demographic groups.
Differentiate 'standardization samples' from other options: 'Case studies' involve in-depth analysis of a single individual or group, 'Longitudinal designs' study the same subjects over time, and 'Naturalistic observations' involve observing behavior in natural settings without intervention.
Conclude that the purpose of standardization samples is to ensure tests are applicable and fair to individuals from diverse groups by providing a baseline for comparison.
Therefore, identify 'Standardization samples' as the correct answer because they are specifically created to make tests applicable across diverse populations.
