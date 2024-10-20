Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
7. Memory
Storage - The Three Box Model of Memory
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Short-term memory is the first step in the three-box model.
A
True.
B
False, short-term memory is the second step in the three-box model.
C
False, short-term memory is the third step in the three-box model.
D
False, short-term memory is part of the first and third steps of the three-box model.
