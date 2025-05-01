Multiple Choice
According to the three box model of memory, the storage capacity of long-term memory is ________.
Which of the following statements about sensory memory are true?
I) Irrelevant stimuli are forgotten virtually immediately.
II) Auditory stimuli are generally retained for longer than visual stimuli.
III) Information that you pay attention to moves to short-term memory.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Short-term memory is the first step in the three-box model.