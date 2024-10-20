Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
7. Memory
Storage - The Three Box Model of Memory
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about sensory memory are true?
I) Irrelevant stimuli are forgotten virtually immediately.
II) Auditory stimuli are generally retained for longer than visual stimuli.
III) Information that you pay attention to moves to short-term memory.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
