According to developmental psychology, a person between the ages of 18 and 25 is considered to be in the developmental stage of which of the following?
A
Middle adulthood
B
Emerging adulthood
C
Adolescence
D
Late childhood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of developmental stages in psychology, which categorize different age ranges based on typical psychological and physical development.
Recall that adolescence generally covers the teenage years, roughly ages 13 to 17 or 18, characterized by puberty and identity exploration.
Recognize that middle adulthood typically refers to the period from about 40 to 65 years old, involving stability in career and family life.
Identify that late childhood usually refers to ages 6 to 12, a stage focused on learning and social development.
Learn that the age range 18 to 25 is specifically termed 'emerging adulthood,' a distinct developmental stage characterized by exploration of identity, increased independence, and transition to full adult roles.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah