Which of the following best describes the sandwich approach to delivering bad news in the context of communication and emotion theories?
A
Delivering all negative feedback at once without any positive comments
B
Avoiding the negative news entirely and focusing only on positive aspects
C
Presenting positive feedback, followed by the negative news, and ending with more positive feedback
D
Starting with the negative news and ending with a summary of the consequences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the sandwich approach is a communication technique used to deliver bad news or negative feedback in a way that is easier for the receiver to accept emotionally.
Recognize that this approach involves structuring the message in three parts: starting with positive feedback to create a supportive atmosphere, then delivering the negative news, and finally ending with more positive feedback to maintain motivation and reduce defensiveness.
Recall that this method is grounded in emotion theories that emphasize managing the recipient's emotional response by cushioning the impact of bad news with positive reinforcement.
Compare the options given and identify that the sandwich approach is not about delivering all negative feedback at once, avoiding negative news, or starting with negative news without positive framing.
Conclude that the best description of the sandwich approach is 'Presenting positive feedback, followed by the negative news, and ending with more positive feedback,' as it aligns with both communication strategies and emotional management principles.
