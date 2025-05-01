Which stage of sleep is characterized by relatively rapid low-amplitude brain waves?
A
Stage 2 (NREM)
B
Stage 1 (NREM)
C
REM sleep
D
Stage 3 (NREM)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that sleep is divided into different stages, each characterized by distinct brain wave patterns observed through EEG (electroencephalogram) recordings.
Recall that Stage 1 (NREM) sleep is the initial stage of sleep where the brain transitions from wakefulness to sleep, and it is marked by relatively rapid, low-amplitude brain waves called theta waves.
Recognize that Stage 2 (NREM) sleep features sleep spindles and K-complexes, which are different from the rapid low-amplitude waves in Stage 1.
Know that Stage 3 (NREM) sleep is characterized by slow, high-amplitude delta waves, indicating deep sleep, which contrasts with the rapid low-amplitude waves in Stage 1.
Identify that REM sleep involves brain activity similar to wakefulness, with mixed frequency waves, but it is not primarily defined by rapid low-amplitude waves like Stage 1.
