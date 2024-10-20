Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
Obedience
Multiple Choice
Many modifications have been done to Milgram's original study over the years. Which of the following is a general finding of this research?
A
People from some cultures do not conform at all.
B
The more "official" and authoritative the experimenter appears, the less obedient people are.
C
Decreasing perceived authority of the experimenter leads to lower rates of obedience.
D
Participants were more motivated to obey authority when the confederate was in the room with them.
