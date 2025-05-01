Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
12. Social Psychology
Social Forces
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a social script?
A
Teachers are expected to teach and grade papers.
B
Arguments are settled through discussion not violence.
C
Parents should be concerned about the welfare of their child.
D
At a performance, audience members turn off their phones and speak in hushed tones before the show begins.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a social script: A social script is a set of expected behaviors, actions, and norms that individuals follow in specific social situations. It acts as a mental guide for how to behave appropriately in a given context.
Analyze the options provided in the question. Look for the one that describes a situation where individuals follow a set of expected behaviors in a specific social context.
Option 1: 'Teachers are expected to teach and grade papers' describes a professional role expectation, not a social script for behavior in a specific situation.
Option 2: 'Arguments are settled through discussion not violence' refers to a general principle or value, not a specific behavioral guide for a particular social context.
Option 4: 'At a performance, audience members turn off their phones and speak in hushed tones before the show begins' describes a specific set of expected behaviors in a particular social situation, making it an example of a social script.