Which of the following traits is characteristic of people with a high degree of Machiavellianism?
A
Impulsivity and difficulty delaying gratification
B
Manipulativeness and a tendency to exploit others for personal gain
C
High levels of empathy and concern for others
D
Strong adherence to moral principles and honesty
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Machiavellianism is a personality trait characterized by manipulative behavior, a strategic and calculating approach to interpersonal relationships, and a focus on self-interest and personal gain.
Recognize that people high in Machiavellianism tend to use others as means to an end, often exploiting social situations to their advantage without regard for others' feelings.
Note that impulsivity and difficulty delaying gratification are more typical of traits like low conscientiousness or high impulsivity, not Machiavellianism.
Understand that high levels of empathy and concern for others are generally opposite to Machiavellian traits, as empathy involves caring about others' well-being.
Acknowledge that strong adherence to moral principles and honesty contradicts Machiavellianism, which often involves manipulation and deceit.
