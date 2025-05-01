Which of the following best explains why schools are often the locale of a great deal of victimization?
A
Victimization is most common in schools because students are required to participate in physical activities.
B
Schools bring together large groups of diverse individuals in close proximity, increasing opportunities for conflict and victimization.
C
Schools are the primary location for victimization because students have no supervision during school hours.
D
Victimization in schools occurs mainly because teachers encourage competition among students.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of victimization in the context of psychology, which refers to the process of being harmed or made a victim, often through bullying, aggression, or conflict.
Step 2: Analyze the environment of schools, noting that they bring together large groups of diverse individuals in close proximity for extended periods.
Step 3: Recognize that increased proximity and diversity can lead to more opportunities for interpersonal conflicts, misunderstandings, and thus victimization.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options by considering whether physical activities, lack of supervision, or teacher encouragement of competition are primary causes of victimization, and compare their plausibility to the social dynamics explanation.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is the social environment of schools—large, diverse groups in close contact—because this naturally increases the chances for conflict and victimization.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah