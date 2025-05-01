Which of the following statements about social media is true?
A
Social media can both positively and negatively affect individuals' sense of belonging.
B
Social media always leads to increased face-to-face social interaction.
C
Using social media guarantees improved mental health for all users.
D
Social media has no impact on group dynamics or conformity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social media's impact on psychological factors such as sense of belonging, mental health, and social interaction.
Step 2: Recognize that social media can have both positive and negative effects on individuals, especially regarding their sense of belonging to groups or communities.
Step 3: Evaluate the statements by considering psychological research findings: social media does not always increase face-to-face interaction, nor does it guarantee improved mental health for all users.
Step 4: Consider the role of social media in group dynamics and conformity, noting that it does influence these processes contrary to the statement claiming no impact.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement acknowledging both positive and negative effects on sense of belonging is the most accurate based on psychological evidence.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah