In social psychology, Adolf Hitler is most commonly cited as an example of which type of authority?
A
Charismatic authority
B
Legal-rational authority
C
Expert authority
D
Traditional authority
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of authority types in social psychology, which include charismatic, legal-rational, expert, and traditional authority.
Define charismatic authority as power legitimized by an individual's extraordinary personal qualities and ability to inspire devotion and obedience.
Recognize that Adolf Hitler is often cited as an example of charismatic authority because his leadership was based on his personal charisma and ability to mobilize followers.
Contrast this with legal-rational authority, which is based on established laws and procedures; expert authority, which is based on specialized knowledge; and traditional authority, which is based on customs and long-standing practices.
Conclude that the correct classification of Hitler's authority type in social psychology is charismatic authority.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah