In the context of developmental psychology, which type of intervention is a therapist at a free university clinic most likely to use when treating elementary school children with behavior problems?
Pharmacological interventions as the primary approach
Electroconvulsive therapy
Psychoanalytic dream interpretation
Behavior modification techniques such as positive reinforcement and token economies
1
Understand the context: The problem focuses on developmental psychology and interventions used for elementary school children with behavior problems.
Identify the nature of the interventions listed: Pharmacological interventions involve medication, electroconvulsive therapy is a medical procedure used mainly for severe mental illnesses, and psychoanalytic dream interpretation is a technique rooted in psychoanalysis.
Consider the appropriateness of each intervention for children with behavior problems in a free university clinic setting. Typically, less invasive, evidence-based behavioral approaches are preferred for children.
Recall that behavior modification techniques, such as positive reinforcement and token economies, are widely used in developmental psychology to encourage desirable behaviors and reduce problematic ones in children.
Conclude that the most likely intervention used by a therapist in this context is behavior modification techniques, as they are practical, effective, and suitable for elementary school children.
